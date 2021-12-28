Pakistan to increase investment in SEZs for establishing export-oriented industries: PM

Xinhua, December 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said here on Monday that his government focuses on increasing investment in the special economic zones (SEZs) including those under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the establishment of export-oriented industries.

Addressing a meeting aiming to review progress on implementation regarding agricultural transformation plan and the SEZs, he said that his government's business-friendly policies and focus on ease of doing business have started rendering positive results, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The meeting was given detailed presentations on the SEZs and initiatives taken by the country's Board of Investment, CPEC Authority and relevant ministries to facilitate investors in complying with different documentation formalities.

Khan also directed to expedite the process, follow the timelines and remove hindrances for investors on an urgent basis.

On the agricultural transformation plan, Khan said that his government has chalked out a comprehensive agricultural transformation plan and is implementing it on a priority basis.

Mechanization of agricultural sector, provision of quality seed, efficient water management system and assistance in livestock farming is transforming the sector into a high-yielding economic entity, he added.

