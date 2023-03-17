The road forward

(People's Daily App) 15:43, March 17, 2023

"If you want to be rich, build roads first."

From the domestic Lanzhou-Chongqing Railway, to the international China-Laos Railway and China's interplanetary trips into space, China has kept going forward on its path to modernization and becoming a global civilization.

(Source: Information Office of the International Department of CPC)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)