The road forward
(People's Daily App) 15:43, March 17, 2023
"If you want to be rich, build roads first."
From the domestic Lanzhou-Chongqing Railway, to the international China-Laos Railway and China's interplanetary trips into space, China has kept going forward on its path to modernization and becoming a global civilization.
(Source: Information Office of the International Department of CPC)
