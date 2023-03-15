Laos launches online ticketing service for China-Laos Railway with new App

Xinhua) 15:43, March 15, 2023

VIENTIANE, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) on Wednesday launched its ticketing mobile application, allowing passengers to easily book and manage their journeys on smartphones.

The launch of the LCR Ticket mobile application adds to the comfort and efficiency of the passengers' journey, marking the China-Laos railway's official entry into the era of online ticket sales, according to a press release from the LCRC.

As the number of passengers traveling on the China-Laos Railway is mounting, the LCRC has developed an APP system for ticketing online to further facilitate ticket purchases.

The APP is developed with a mature technology from the Chinese railway system, integrated with the characteristics of the Lao culture, laws and regulations, with a variety of functions to meet the needs of users, according to the LCRC.

The APP supports ticket reservation and cancellation, and provides information on train schedules, stations, and routes.

The Lao section of the China-Laos Railway made a new record on March 4 for carrying 10,197 passengers a day. From January to February this year, the railway carried a total of 417,400 passengers, an increase of 256.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

