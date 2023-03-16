China ready to continue efforts toward resolving Yemeni issue: envoy

Xinhua) 16:31, March 16, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to continue its unwavering efforts toward resolving the Yemeni issue, hoping the Saudi-Iranian agreement to resume ties can help mitigate the situation in Yemen, a Chinese envoy said on Wednesday.

In a joint statement released with China last week, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions within two months, hold talks between their foreign ministers on the arrangement of ambassadors' exchange, and explore ways to improve bilateral ties.

This outcome is uplifting news for today's world, which is fraught with uncertainties and instability, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"It has injected a positive element into the peace, stability, solidarity, and cooperation landscape of the region. We hope it can also create conditions conducive to improving the situation in Yemen," he told the UN Security Council.

Dialogue and negotiation are the only realistic way to resolve the Yemeni issue. China calls on all parties concerned to uphold the overarching goal of political settlement, put the interests of the Yemeni people first, and fully demonstrate their political will and meet each other halfway, said Geng.

At present, the security situation in Yemen remains fragile. China calls on parties to the conflict to remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from any action that may undermine mutual trust and trigger tensions, he said, adding that parties concerned should lift unnecessary restrictions on UN humanitarian operations.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stormed several northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support the Yemeni government.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)