Mexico, U.S. to meet in April friendly

Xinhua) 13:36, March 15, 2023

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Mexico and the United States will meet in a friendly in Arizona next month, the football federations of both countries said on Tuesday.

The fixture will mark the first edition of a newly created annual match dubbed the Continental Classic, which will pit the U.S. national team against a rival from North, Central or South America, the federations said.

"The opportunity to build a platform that brings a world-class opponent to the United States each year will be another key step toward making soccer the preeminent sport in our country," U.S. Soccer spokeswoman Kelly Higgins said.

"Kicking off the event with one of the biggest rivalries in international soccer will no doubt present a unique opportunity for us to engage avid, casual and multicultural soccer fans alike."

The match will be played at the State Farm stadium in Glendale on April 19. Mexico have won 37, drawn 16 and lost 22 of their 75 matches against the United States.

