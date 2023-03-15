U.S. Consumer Price Index rises 0.4 percent in February

Xinhua) 13:21, March 15, 2023

Photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows a house for rent in Washington, D.C., the United States. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers rose at 0.4 percent in February, according to government data released on Tuesday. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers rose 0.4 percent in February, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Over the past 12 months, the all items index increased 6.0 percent before seasonal adjustment, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

The index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over 70 percent of the increase.

The food index increased 0.4 percent over the month with the food at home index rising 0.3 percent.

The energy index decreased 0.6 percent over the month as the natural gas and fuel oil indexes both declined.

Photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows a house for rent in Washington, D.C., the United States. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers rose at 0.4 percent in February, according to government data released on Tuesday. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows a house for rent in Washington, D.C., the United States. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers rose at 0.4 percent in February, according to government data released on Tuesday. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

A woman walks past apartments for sale or lease in Washington, D.C., the United States, on March 14, 2023. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers rose at 0.4 percent in February, according to government data released on Tuesday. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows apartments for sale or rent in Washington, D.C., the United States. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers rose at 0.4 percent in February, according to government data released on Tuesday. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows a building for sale or lease in Washington, D.C., the United States. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers rose at 0.4 percent in February, according to government data released on Tuesday. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)