Wholesale inflation falls to 3.85 percent in India

Xinhua) 13:12, March 15, 2023

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The rate of wholesale inflation fell to 3.85 percent in February from 4.73 percent in January, according to the data released by the federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

The fall in the rate of wholesale inflation was primarily attributed to the fall in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, non-food articles, food products, minerals, computer, electronic and optical products, chemicals and chemical products, electrical equipment and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

The rate is said to be the lowest in nearly two years even as it stood at 2.51 percent in January 2021.

On Monday the federal Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the official data showing that the rate of retail inflation in India had slightly eased to 6.44 percent in February from 6.52 percent in January.

