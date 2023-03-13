Bangladesh's inflation leaps to 8.78 pct in February

Xinhua) 13:07, March 13, 2023

DHAKA, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's inflation hit 8.78 percent in February, driven by both food and non-food prices, official data showed on Sunday.

Bangladesh's inflation increased to 8.78 percent in February from 8.57 percent in January, the data showed.

Food inflation increased to 7.98 percent in February from 7.41 percent in the previous month. Non-food items inflation increased to 9.61 percent in February from 9.48 percent in January.

According to the budget proposal, Bangladesh is targeting an average inflation rate of 5.6 percent in the new fiscal year.

