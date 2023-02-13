Shahabuddin Chuppu declared Bangladesh's 22nd president

Xinhua

DHAKA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu, a retired judge and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, was declared as the president-elect of Bangladesh on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal made the announcement at a press conference in Dhaka, saying the ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party nominee was elected unopposed.

He said the commission will issue a notification in this regard later Monday.

The incumbent president Abdul Hamid cannot be re-elected as president for another term as the country's constitution allows a maximum of two terms for a person in the post of president.

Hamid's second and last tenure will expire on April 24.

According to the Constitution of Bangladesh, members of parliament are voters in the presidential election.

As the AL party has the absolute majority in the current parliament, it was assumed earlier that Md Shahabuddin Chuppu will be the next president of Bangladesh.

