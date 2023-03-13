China to step up policy support for employment: premier

March 13

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Monday that China's COVID-19 response strategies and measures are completely right and have delivered highly effective outcomes.

It took less than two months for China, a highly populous country, to achieve a smooth transition in COVID-19 response and resume normal economic and social order, which is indeed remarkable, Li told a press conference.

Noting that there are still risks of virus transmission, Li said China will continue to follow the evolving epidemic situation and build up its capacity for early warning and forecast.

Efforts will also be made to strengthen medical and health service systems at all levels, speed up the development of new vaccines and medicines, and keep communication and cooperation with the international community, Li added.

