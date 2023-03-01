Campaign aims to help college grads find jobs this spring

08:23, March 01, 2023 By Zou Shuo ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The Ministry of Education has launched a special campaign to boost employment for new college graduates during the spring recruitment season, according to a notice issued by the ministry on Tuesday.

A record 11.58 million college students are expected to graduate this year, about 820,000 more than last year, according to the ministry.

The ministry has asked administrators of universities and colleges to continue to visit companies to expand employment opportunities for new graduates.

Administrators of departments, teachers and student counselors are also encouraged to visit companies to assist in the effort, the notice said.

For universities that had a below average employment rate last year, administrators should visit more than 100 companies, and deans of departments that saw below average employment should visit more than 10.

Meanwhile, universities are being encouraged to invite more companies to job fairs on their campuses, to hold livestreaming activities promoting jobs and to share opportunities for work with other universities.

Universities should also guide college graduates to think objectively about their individual capabilities and societal demands, choose realistic careers and take action as soon as possible, the notice said.

In addition, special assistance should be given to students from once-impoverished families, as well as those with financial difficulties and disabilities, and school administrators, teachers and counselors should offer them one-on-one guidance, the notice said.

Local authorities are required to establish a special task force on employment for new college graduates, and coordinate resources from different government departments so more public employment resources are geared toward college graduates, it added.

