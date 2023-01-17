Home>>
China's job market remains stable in 2022
(Xinhua) 15:02, January 17, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained generally stable in 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.
A total of 12.06 million new urban jobs were created last year, exceeding the annual target of 11 million, the data showed.
