We Are China

China's job market remains stable in 2022

Xinhua) 15:02, January 17, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained generally stable in 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

A total of 12.06 million new urban jobs were created last year, exceeding the annual target of 11 million, the data showed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)