Algeria, Uganda sign pacts to boost economic cooperation

Xinhua) 09:00, March 13, 2023

ALGIERS, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Algeria and Uganda signed a number of agreements on Sunday to boost their economic cooperation, during a four-day visit by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to Algiers.

The two countries signed two memoranda of understanding in the field of energy, as well as agreements in the sectors of agriculture, tourism, and trade, Algeria's state-owned news agency APS reported.

The signing ceremony was held at the presidency in Algeria's capital Algiers, and co-chaired by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Museveni.

Earlier in the day, the two presidents met to discuss "a number of issues of common interest, in addition to ways of coordinating positions aiming at supporting just causes in African and international arenas," the APS reported.

Tebboune announced during the meeting that 150 Algerian businessmen will travel to Uganda's capital Kampala to discuss potential partnerships with Ugandan companies, in an effort to strengthen bilateral relations.

Museveni arrived in Algeria on Saturday.

