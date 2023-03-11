China urges U.S. to end illegal occupation, plundering in Syria: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:48, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China calls on the United States to immediately end the troops' illegal occupation and plundering in Syria, remove illegal unilateral sanctions, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query concerning the U.S. House voting down a bill directing removal of troops from Syria this week.

Mao said since the U.S. began its illegal interference in the Syrian crisis, its military operations in Syria have taken away a large number of innocent civilian lives and caused grave humanitarian disasters.

The U.S. has been criticized multiple times by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic of the UN for indiscriminate attacks that may amount to a war crime, said the spokesperson.

Noting that the Syrian crisis will soon enter its 13th year, Mao said at least 350,000 people have lost their lives and 14 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

"The U.S., however, insists that a withdrawal is 'premature' and has shown no inclination to end its illegal military presence in Syria," Mao said.

"We call on the U.S. to respect other countries' sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, immediately end the troops' illegal occupation and plundering in Syria, remove illegal unilateral sanctions and stop creating and aggravating humanitarian disasters," Mao said.

