Space items of Chinese female astronauts added to permanent museum collection

Xinhua) 09:21, March 10, 2023

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The China National Museum of Women and Children has added four new items, which came back from space journeys, to its permanent collection.

The items all bear witness to the endeavors of Chinese females in aerospace and consist of a national-level medal and banner paying tribute to outstanding accomplishments and volunteer work by females, paper folding stars made by astronaut Liu Yang, and a teaching prop used by astronaut Wang Yaping.

According to the museum, these items will be showcased as part of its well-planned exhibitions in the future, so as to better portray the vigorous image of females in the new era to the public.

