6 female inspectors maintain railway lines in Daqing, NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:52, March 08, 2023

Female inspectors work at the Dorbod Railway Station in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

At the Dorbod railway line maintenance section of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd., there is a six-member team of female inspectors with an average age of 29. Their responsibilities include maintaining the railway lines for grain and oil transport, as well as 148 kilometers of Binzhou railway line, which is a crucial part of China-Europe rail transport service line. Despite facing challenging conditions, they tackle daily maintenance tasks with resilience and professionalism, earning them praises from colleagues.

