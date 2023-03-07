Chinese economy one of engines boosting global economy, expert says

Xinhua) 18:01, March 07, 2023

HAVANA, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese economy is one of the engines of the global economy, and China's 3 percent GDP increase in 2022 is important to the world economy, a Cuban scholar has said.

China's economic growth demands a considerable amount of raw materials and products, which will boost the world economy's growth, Eduardo Regalado, a researcher at the International Policy Research Center of Cuba, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Global institutions have heightened their projections for China's economic revival. In January, the International Monetary Fund increased its estimate for China's economic growth this year to 5.2 percent, up 0.8 percentage points from last October.

"The whole world is waiting for the moment China's economic rate accelerates at its normal pace once the impact of the pandemic has been overcome and global value chains articulated again," he said, adding that China is one of the main economic partners of Latin American countries that rely on exports the most.

"Many of these countries are very dependent on exports to China. That is why the Chinese economy's performance is strategic," the scholar said.

As for Cuba, Regalado said, China is one of the fundamental economic partners of the Caribbean nation, which has contributed to strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)