No need to worry about Chinese economy: FM
(Xinhua) 12:45, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday that it is unnecessary to be concerned about China's economic outlook.
Qin made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.
As China accelerates high-quality development, promotes high standard opening-up and fosters a new development paradigm, it will surely bring new opportunities to all countries in the world, especially regional countries, he said.
