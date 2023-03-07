No need to worry about Chinese economy: FM

Xinhua) 12:45, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday that it is unnecessary to be concerned about China's economic outlook.

Qin made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

As China accelerates high-quality development, promotes high standard opening-up and fosters a new development paradigm, it will surely bring new opportunities to all countries in the world, especially regional countries, he said.

