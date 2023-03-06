Home>>
Highlights of China's achievements in development in 2022
(Xinhua) 08:43, March 06, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China stabilized the economy, steadily enhanced development quality, and maintained overall social stability in 2022, securing new and hard-won achievements in development, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
