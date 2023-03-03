China's development achievements over the last three years

(People's Daily App) 15:12, March 03, 2023

Despite facing disruptions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last three years, China's gross domestic product (GDP) has achieved an average growth of 4.5 percent annually. China not only achieved major breakthroughs in its economic and tech sectors, but maintained overall economic and social stability.

With the two sessions to be held over the weekend, find out where China has come from economically and what role the Party is expected to play in the nation's development in 2023.

