Home>>
China's private economy to embrace new development opportunities: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:53, March 04, 2023
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2020 shows the science and technology park along the bank of the Dasha River in Nanshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's private economy will embrace new opportunities for development and the stage for private enterprises will be broader as the country's economy is expected to pick up on the whole in 2023, Guo Weimin, a spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's development achievements over the last three years
- Interview: China boosts global economic growth, stabilizes supply chains: Saudi entrepreneur
- Int'l investment in China jumps, displaying global confidence in Chinese economy
- Commentary: Why will Chinese economy "genetically" rebound?
- China still growth engine of world economy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.