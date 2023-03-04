China's private economy to embrace new development opportunities: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:53, March 04, 2023

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2020 shows the science and technology park along the bank of the Dasha River in Nanshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's private economy will embrace new opportunities for development and the stage for private enterprises will be broader as the country's economy is expected to pick up on the whole in 2023, Guo Weimin, a spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said Friday.

