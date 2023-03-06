Non-CPC political party hails China's COVID response

Xinhua) 10:09, March 06, 2023

He Wei, chairperson of the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, speaks at a press conference during the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Leader of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party (CPWDP), one of the eight non-Communist political parties in China, on Sunday spoke highly of China's COVID response.

He Wei, chairman of the central committee of the CPWDP, said the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has kept optimizing and adjusting the COVID response measures in light of the evolving epidemic situation and has effectively protected people's lives and health.

"Under the CPC leadership, China has created a miracle in human history, in which a highly populous nation has successfully battled a pandemic," He, also a political advisor, said at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese people's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body.

He added that the CPWDP, consisting of many personnel from the medical and health circles, also played an active role in the hard-won fight against COVID by providing suggestions and references for the CPC and the government in decision-making, and engaging in medical services and donations.

He also vowed that the CPWDP would further leverage its advantages in the medical field and contribute more to the Healthy China Initiative and the Chinese modernization drive.

