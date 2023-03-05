Home>>
China's PM2.5 density slashed 57 pct in decade: minister
(Xinhua) 15:05, March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's PM2.5 density, a key indicator of air pollution, fell 57 percent during the past 10 years, said Huang Runqiu, minister of ecology and environment, on Sunday.
China's carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP declined by 34.4 percent from 2012 to 2021, Huang told journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions."
In 2022, the PM2.5 density dropped 3.3 percent year on year to 29 micrograms per cubic meter, data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment showed.
China will step up its efforts on pollution prevention and control in 2023, according to the minister.
