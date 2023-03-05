Cambodia supports China's 12-point proposal to end conflict in Ukraine: PM

Xinhua) 11:15, March 05, 2023

PHNOM PENH, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has voiced his country's support for China's 12-point proposal to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying "China has played a leading role in seeking peace" between Russia and Ukraine.

Cambodia supports the proposal because it states the respect for international law and principles of the United Nations Charter, Hun Sen said on Friday in a speech during the closing ceremony of an annual conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The proposal has also called for ceasing hostilities, resuming peace talks, and stopping unilateral sanctions, the Cambodian leader said. "These points are in line with Cambodia's position."

"In addition, China's proposal has also focused on the humanitarian aspect, food security, and post-conflict reconstruction," Hun Sen said.

"Cambodia would like to call on all concerned parties to take China's proposal into thorough consideration in order to stop the fighting, to end people's suffering and destruction of properties and infrastructure, and to bring back peace," he said.

To push forward the political settlement of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released last month a paper stating Beijing's position on the issue.

In the paper, China put forward a 12-point proposal to end the conflict in Ukraine by addressing both the symptoms and the root causes of the crisis, and reiterated the necessity to end the conflict through dialogue and negotiation.

