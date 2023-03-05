China to accelerate modernization of industrial system

March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will accelerate the modernization of the industrial system, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.

"We should, with a focus on key industrial chains in the manufacturing sector, pool quality resources and make concerted efforts to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields," said the government work report.

China should redouble efforts to explore and develop important energy and mineral resources, discover more reserves, and boost production, the report said.

The country should speed up the digitalization of traditional industries and small and medium-sized enterprises to make them higher-end, smarter, and more eco-friendly, it added.

Research and development and the application of cutting-edge technologies should be accelerated, it said, adding that China should improve the modern logistics system.

China should strive to develop the digital economy, step up regular oversight, and support the development of the platform economy, the report said.

