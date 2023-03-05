China to intensify efforts to attract, utilize foreign investment
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will intensify efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
China will expand market access, continue to open up the modern services sector, ensure national treatment for foreign-funded companies, improve services for foreign-funded companies and facilitate the launch of landmark foreign-funded projects, said the report.
The country will take active steps to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and other high-standard economic and trade agreements, and steadily expand institutional opening up by proactively adopting relevant rules, regulations, management and standards, according to the report.
