China to intensify efforts to attract, utilize foreign investment

Xinhua) 09:31, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will intensify efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.

China will expand market access, continue to open up the modern services sector, ensure national treatment for foreign-funded companies, improve services for foreign-funded companies and facilitate the launch of landmark foreign-funded projects, said the report.

The country will take active steps to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and other high-standard economic and trade agreements, and steadily expand institutional opening up by proactively adopting relevant rules, regulations, management and standards, according to the report.

