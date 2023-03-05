People visit Lei Feng Memorial hall in Liaoning, NE China

Xinhua) 08:45, March 05, 2023

People visit the Lei Feng Memorial Hall in Fushun, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 4, 2023. Many people visited the Lei Feng Memorial hall ahead of "Lei Feng Day", which falls on March 5 every year in remembrance of Lei Feng, a young soldier who embodied the spirit of self-sacrifice. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

