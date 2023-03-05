People visit Lei Feng Memorial hall in Liaoning, NE China
People visit the Lei Feng Memorial Hall in Fushun, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 4, 2023. Many people visited the Lei Feng Memorial hall ahead of "Lei Feng Day", which falls on March 5 every year in remembrance of Lei Feng, a young soldier who embodied the spirit of self-sacrifice. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
People visit the Lei Feng Memorial Hall in Fushun, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 4, 2023. Many people visited the Lei Feng Memorial hall ahead of "Lei Feng Day", which falls on March 5 every year in remembrance of Lei Feng, a young soldier who embodied the spirit of self-sacrifice. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
People visit the Lei Feng Memorial Hall in Fushun, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 4, 2023. Many people visited the Lei Feng Memorial hall ahead of "Lei Feng Day", which falls on March 5 every year in remembrance of Lei Feng, a young soldier who embodied the spirit of self-sacrifice. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
People visit the Lei Feng Memorial Hall in Fushun, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 4, 2023. Many people visited the Lei Feng Memorial hall ahead of "Lei Feng Day", which falls on March 5 every year in remembrance of Lei Feng, a young soldier who embodied the spirit of self-sacrifice. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
People visit the Lei Feng Memorial Hall in Fushun, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 4, 2023. Many people visited the Lei Feng Memorial hall ahead of "Lei Feng Day", which falls on March 5 every year in remembrance of Lei Feng, a young soldier who embodied the spirit of self-sacrifice. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
People visit the Lei Feng Memorial Hall in Fushun, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 4, 2023. Many people visited the Lei Feng Memorial hall ahead of "Lei Feng Day", which falls on March 5 every year in remembrance of Lei Feng, a young soldier who embodied the spirit of self-sacrifice. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sixty years on, hero soldier remains a role model in China
- Beijing opens interim post office to promote Lei Feng spirit
- Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Lei Feng spirit
- Xi stresses grasping, carrying forward Lei Feng spirit
- Volunteers carry out variety of activities on "Lei Feng Day" across China
- Lei Feng supermarket at Guilin Medical University in S China
- China's first "Leifeng" channel underwhelms, struggles for viewers
- Foreigners serve on Lei Feng Day in Chongqing
- Lei Feng’s legacy twisted through biased commentaries
- China Focus: China's disputed "Good Samaritan" case gets a new ending
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.