Xi stresses grasping, carrying forward Lei Feng spirit

Xinhua) 17:02, February 23, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of gaining a deep understanding of the Lei Feng spirit so that the spirit will shine more brightly in the new era.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an important instruction on further carrying out the activities of learning from Lei Feng, a late ordinary soldier and a household icon in China celebrated for selflessly helping others.

