Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Lei Feng spirit

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of grasping and carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng, a late soldier widely known in China for his generosity and altruistic deeds, in a recent instruction.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited the memorial hall for Lei Feng in northeast China's Liaoning Province in 2018 and spoke highly of the late Good Samaritan on multiple occasions.

The following are some highlights of Xi's quotes on the household icon.

-- Lei Feng has become a household name in China, his deeds resonating with the public and his spirit nurturing the minds of Chinese people from generation to generation.

-- No matter how times change, the spirit of Lei Feng will always be relevant.

-- Everyone can learn from Lei Feng's spirit, and people can show their concern and love everywhere. There is no better thing than small acts of kindness adding up.

-- If all Chinese people, Party members, and Party organizations learn the Lei Feng spirit and become a screw that never rusts during their work, we will gain incomparable cohesiveness and professional capabilities, and we will be invincible.

-- We should learn from Lei Feng's spirit and practices to turn lofty ideals, convictions, and moral qualities into concrete actions in ordinary life and work and make our due contributions to carry on the Lei Feng spirit for generations.

