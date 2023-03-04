Over 1,000 students protest at Colorado Capitol against gun violence

Xinhua) 14:17, March 04, 2023

DENVER, United States, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Colorado's State Capitol was surrounded Friday by high school students who demanded stricter gun control laws after the shooting of a fellow student two weeks ago.

Luis Garcia, 16, died Wednesday from gunshot wound he sustained shortly after leaving school on Feb. 13. Two teenagers were arrested, but no charges have been filed in the case, according to Denverite.com.

Students from at least four Denver schools participated in the protest and many wore red and white -- East High's school colors.

The protesters walked some 20 minutes through downtown Denver to the State Capitol, where they were invited to come inside and speak with Democratic lawmakers as part of a lobby day to advocate for stricter gun laws.

Among the crowd was Santos Garcia, Luis Garcia's older brother and also a graduate of East High School.

"They're consoling me, but I hope they make a change," Santos Garcia told local MSNBC 9 news channel.

"This has happened way too much," said Alaijah Sims, a senior at East High School. "We shouldn't have to fight to be safe in our schools. We've all gotten fed up."

According to the police, two teens, found in a suspected stolen car near the shooting, were arrested later that day after a short chase, but they have not been charged.

An investigation is underway, police said, asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to contact them.

