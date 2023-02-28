U.S. plagued by gun violence: Geopolitics

Xinhua) 10:56, February 28, 2023

A gun-free zone signage is seen near Times Square in New York, the United States, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

Neither Republican nor Democrat administrations have made major changes to gun laws.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The United States is troubled by one gun attack after another -- schools, hospitals, churches, shopping malls, Muslim communities and Black people are not spared from gun attacks, reported The Geopolitics on Sunday.

The government allows its citizens to legally own 390 million guns, and "that is why all such incidents are happening," said the report.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4,300 children lost their lives to gunshots in 2020, 33.4 percent more than 2019.

Traffic accidents have been the leading cause of death for young Americans in recent years, and after that there is death by gun attack. "The use of guns continues to increase due to the lack of control over firearms," it said.

"Yet neither Republican nor Democrat administrations have made major changes to gun laws," it noted.

"Gun violence has turned into a human rights crisis in the United States. More than 39,000 men, women and children are killed by guns in the United States each year as a result of easy and widespread access to firearms for individuals and families, and lax regulations," added the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)