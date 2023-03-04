Most U.S. gun owners keep firearms unlocked: Forbes

Xinhua) 13:13, March 04, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Most U.S. gun owners keep at least one firearm unlocked as some consider gun locks a potential delay in an emergency, Forbes reported Thursday, citing a recent study published in JAMA Network Open.

Having surveyed 2,000 firearm owners about how they store their weapons, researchers for the study released by the journal of the American Medical Association found that more than 58 percent of firearm owners stored at least one gun unlocked and hidden.

Meanwhile, 18 percent of firearms owners stored at least one firearm unlocked and unhidden, the study found.

About 50 percent of the respondents who don't lock their firearms said locks are unnecessary, while more than 44 percent believe that locks would prevent quick access in an emergency.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)