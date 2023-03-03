Construction of second historical archives of China completed in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 15:44, March 03, 2023

The construction of the main building of the second historical archives of China is completed in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

The design concept of the new building features traditional Chinese Luban Lock, a design with concave and convex wooden sticks interlocked perfectly, forming a solid geometric shape.

