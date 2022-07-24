China sets up national archives for preserving bibliology resources

Xinhua) 09:00, July 24, 2022

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends the inauguration ceremony of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday inaugurated the National Archives of Publications and Culture for preserving bibliology resources.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.

Noting that the national archives are a cultural treasure to be handed down to future generations, Huang said the national archives serve as a general database of national bibliology resources and the Chinese culture seed gene bank.

Huang stressed that the functions of the archives should be better used, which include collections, exhibitions, research, and communication to highlight cultural confidence, carry forward the Chinese culture, build a positive national image, and boost exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

After a three-year construction, the project comprises archives in Beijing and three other branches in Xi'an, Hangzhou, and Guangzhou, respectively. It will be responsible for inheriting and preserving national bibliology resources after its opening.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a view of the Guangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Conghua District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.



(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows a view of the Hangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.



(Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows the inauguration ceremony of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China.



(Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows exhibits displayed at the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China.



(Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhang Jinqiu, chief designer of the Xi'an branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, takes photos of the building complex in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 23, 2022.



(Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows a view of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China.



(Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows an interior view of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China.



(Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor tours the Xi'an branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 23, 2022.



(Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows a view of the Xi'an branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.



(Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a view of the Guangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Conghua District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.



(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A visitor tours the Xi'an branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 23, 2022.



(Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows a view of the Xi'an branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.



(Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows a view of the Hangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.



(Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows a view of the Hangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.



(Xinhua/Kong Linghang)

Photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows a view of the Hangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.



(Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows exhibits displayed at the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China.



(Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a view of the Guangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Conghua District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.



(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows a view of the Hangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.



(Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a view of the Guangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.



(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows sculptures on display at the Guangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.



(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Photo taken with a drone on July 22, 2022 shows a view of the Guangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.



(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

