Highlights of ISU World Speed Skating Championships

Xinhua) 15:02, March 03, 2023

Yang Binyu of China competes during women's 3000m on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Han Mei of China competes during women's 3000m on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Ragne Wiklund of Norway reacts after women's 3000m on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands competes during women's 3000m on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands reacts during women's 3000m on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gold medalist Ragne Wiklund (C) of Norway, silver medalist Irene Schouten of the Netherlands (L) and bronze medalist Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for women's 3000m on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Patrick Roest of the Netherlands competes during men's 5000m on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Patrick Roest of the Netherlands celebrates after men's 5000m on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gold medalist team Canada (C), silver medalist team USA (L) and bronze medalist team China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after women's team sprint on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Shiwei (front) of China competes during men's team sprint on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gold medalist team Canada, sivler medalist team the Netherlands and bronze medalist team Norway pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after men's team sprint on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Ning Zhongyan (R) of China reacts after men's team sprint on the Day 1 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

