Putin condemns "terrorist attack" in Russia's Bryansk region

Xinhua) 13:38, March 03, 2023

MOSCOW, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident that happened earlier in Russia's southern Bryansk region a "terrorist attack," adding that the perpetrators had targeted civilians, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The Russian president gave his assessment of the incident in the Bryansk region during a video address to the participants of a pilot educational program.

"The soldiers and officers of the Russian army ... are courageously, heroically fulfilling their duties, protecting Russia from neo-Nazis and from terrorists," Putin said.

"Those who have committed another terrorist act today, another crime, they have entered the border area and opened fire on civilians," Putin said, adding that the perpetrators knew that they were shelling a civilian car and that there were civilians and children inside the vehicle.

Putin said that the neo-Nazis that commit such violent acts will not succeed, and will eventually be crushed, the Kremlin said.

Governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said earlier on Thursday that a sabotage and reconnaissance group had entered Russia from Ukraine in the morning. The saboteurs had attacked two settlements, killed two civilians and injured a child.

According to preliminary information, the saboteurs may have also taken up to six people hostage, TASS reported citing a source from law enforcement.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the country's armed forces are currently taking measures to liquidate the armed Ukrainian nationals, who have violated the state border, RIA reported citing the FSB.

