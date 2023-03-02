U.S. federal officials sue Louisiana chemical plant over pollution concerns: AP

Xinhua) 13:25, March 02, 2023

NEW YORK, March 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. federal officials have sued a Louisiana chemical maker, alleging that it presents an unacceptable cancer risk to the nearby majority-Black community and demanding cuts in toxic emissions, reported The Associated Press (AP) on Tuesday.

Denka Performance Elastomer LLC makes synthetic rubber, emitting the carcinogen chloroprene and other chemicals in such high concentrations that it poses an unacceptable cancer risk, according to the federal complaint. Children are particularly vulnerable. There is an elementary school a half-mile from the plant.

The former DuPont plant has reduced its emissions over time, but the Justice Department, suing on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), said the plant still represents "an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health and welfare," including elevated cancer risks.

"The company has not moved far enough or fast enough to reduce emissions or ensure the safety of the surrounding community," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

Denka, a Japanese company that bought the rubber-making plant in 2015, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. A company spokesperson said in September that advocates described a crisis that "simply does not exist," according to the report.

