Venezuela denounces losses caused by U.S. sanctions

Xinhua) 13:49, March 01, 2023

CARACAS, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. sanctions have cost Venezuela some 232 billion U.S. dollars in losses, Venezuela's foreign minister said Tuesday during the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The sanctions, also known as unilateral coercive measures, imposed by the United States are "a crime against humanity" and were denounced three years ago by Venezuelan authorities at the International Criminal Court, said Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

"My country has been the target of 927 unilateral coercive measures and other criminal and illegal, direct and indirect, provisions," he told the session in Geneva, Switzerland.

The sanctions aim "to force regime change in flagrant violation of international law," said Gil, noting they have been unsuccessful.

"Hegemonic countries" wield sanctions as "political and economic weapons" against countries and anyone who does not share their "expansionist aims," he added.

He also condemned the "politicization and double standards" applied to human rights matters.

Venezuela will continue to strengthen human rights "while respecting the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states," said Gil.

