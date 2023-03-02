China honors female role models ahead of Int'l Women's Day

Xinhua) 10:44, March 02, 2023

The All-China Women's Federation holds a meeting to mark International Women's Day and honor China's female role models in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2023. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and presented awards at the event. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation held a meeting Wednesday to mark International Women's Day and honor China's female role models.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and presented awards at the event.

Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and president of the federation, also attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting called on women nationwide to follow the Party's leadership, play important roles on the Chinese path to modernization, and lead the way in practicing core socialist values.

A total of 1,304 individuals and 699 groups were awarded at the event.

The All-China Women's Federation holds a meeting to mark International Women's Day and honor China's female role models in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

The All-China Women's Federation holds a meeting to mark International Women's Day and honor China's female role models in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)