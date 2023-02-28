China to celebrate Int'l Women's Day with various activities

Xinhua) 10:12, February 28, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) will hold a series of activities, both online and offline, to celebrate the upcoming International Women's Day.

A commendation conference will honor outstanding female individuals and groups nationwide, and a list of 10 female role models will be made public to inspire women across the country to make new achievements, the ACWF said at a press conference on Monday.

Meanwhile, an exhibition featuring revolutionary cultural relics will kick off in early March, showcasing nearly 200 pieces or sets of historical materials and over 100 pictures.

The ACWF will also carry out women's voluntary services of various kinds it said.

