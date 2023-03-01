Built by China: A decade of Belt and Road construction

(People's Daily App) 15:38, March 01, 2023

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Over the past decade Chinese companies have built mega-projects along the Belt and Road routes, seeking to benefit the local peoples and economies.

Chinese technology, equipment and standards have bonded people closer, made travel faster and improved people's livehoods. Here are some dazzling BRI projects which help strengthen the calling card of "built by China" to the world.

(Produced by Liang Peiyu, Zhang Jian, Ni Tao, and Tian Kai; Interns Wu Yimeng also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)