Home>>
Train with propane tankers derails in U.S. Florida, no injuries or leaks reported
(Xinhua) 13:17, March 01, 2023
WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County, Florida, on Tuesday, authorities said.
Emergency crews are on the scene where five railcars and two propane tankers have derailed, according to Manatee County officials.
There have been no injuries reported and no leakage at this time. Crews will continue to monitor the situation as clean-up efforts begin.
The clearing of the tracks may take some time as the propane must be removed from the tankers before it can be moved.
The incident came several weeks after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. Texas to continue receiving hazardous liquid from Ohio derailment site
- Residents near Ohio train derailment diagnosed with ailments associated with chemical exposure: U.S. media
- Union officials say cost cutting led to significant derailments in U.S.: ABC News
- U.S. residents demand answers after train derailment: BBC
- Ohio derailment triggers long-simmering tensions in U.S.: media
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.