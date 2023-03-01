Train with propane tankers derails in U.S. Florida, no injuries or leaks reported

Xinhua) 13:17, March 01, 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County, Florida, on Tuesday, authorities said.

Emergency crews are on the scene where five railcars and two propane tankers have derailed, according to Manatee County officials.

There have been no injuries reported and no leakage at this time. Crews will continue to monitor the situation as clean-up efforts begin.

The clearing of the tracks may take some time as the propane must be removed from the tankers before it can be moved.

The incident came several weeks after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

