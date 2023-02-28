Residents near Ohio train derailment diagnosed with ailments associated with chemical exposure: U.S. media

Xinhua) 10:54, February 28, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Residents and workers near the site in the U.S. state of Ohio where a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed early this month have been diagnosed with bronchitis and other conditions that doctors and nurses suspect are linked to chemical exposure, according to a NBC News report.

Deborah Weese, a nurse practitioner at Quickmed Columbiana, one of the closest urgent care clinics to East Palestine, Ohio, was quoted as saying that she has listed "exposure to potentially hazardous chemicals" as a possible cause of bronchitis or other ailments for patients who live or work near the crash site.

Bronchitis is characterized by inflamed airways that often lead to coughing and wheezing. It is usually caused by a virus, but chemical bronchitis is caused by inhaling chemical irritants, according to Dr. John Balmes, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and spokesman for the American Lung Association.

Balmes said the severity depends on the amount of chemicals inhaled and whether people have pre-existing conditions like asthma. Most people see their symptoms resolve within a few weeks to a couple months, and long-term effects are unlikely except in high-risk patients, according to Balmes.

Apart from breathing issues, some local residents have reported headaches, nausea and rashes, the report said. These can be symptoms of chemical exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has sent a team to East Palestine to interview residents and investigate potential health issues starting on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)