Residents in U.S. Pennsylvania worried about effect from toxic Ohio train: media

Xinhua) 10:35, February 22, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Residents in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania are worried about the consequences of hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, following the train derailment in the eastern Ohio village of East Palestine, local media reported Monday.

Some residents "are worried about what the accident will mean for the land they grow crops on, the animals they hunt, the fish they eat and the long-term health of their families," Pennsylvania's public radio news and information station WESA said in an article.

Meanwhile, local resident Lee Hostetter, who lives with his family about a mile from where the train derailed, doesn't think Pennsylvania residents have received the same support as residents in Ohio, WESA said.

