Death toll related to COVID-19 surpasses 8,500 in Ireland
(Xinhua) 13:06, March 01, 2023
DUBLIN, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Over 8,500 people died from or with COVID-19 in Ireland between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 4, 2023, the Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE said Tuesday, citing data released by the Health Service Executive (HSE), the country's agency responsible for public health.
Of all the deaths, 4,568 were men (53.5 percent) and 3,966 were women (46.5 percent), according to the HSE's monthly COVID-19 report.
About 75 percent of those who succumbed to the virus had underlying conditions, the report said. People aged 85 or above accounted for 41 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths in the country.
