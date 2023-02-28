Groundwater levels rise in north China

Xinhua) 15:59, February 28, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Groundwater levels in north China have been rising steadily in recent years, authorities said on Tuesday.

The average level of shallow groundwater in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area rose 2.25 meters from 2018 to 2022, while that of deep groundwater jumped 6.72 meters, Wang Daoxi, vice minister of water resources, told a press conference.

In recent years, China has strengthened water conservation and improved efficiency in agriculture, strictly controlled the development of water-consuming industries, and cut water-consuming production capacity in accordance with laws and regulations, he said.

The water quality of rivers and lakes in north China improved, and aquatic biodiversity also increased during the period, Wang said.

The vice minister urged unremitting efforts to address overextraction of groundwater, as the water shortage situation in north China has not fundamentally changed.

