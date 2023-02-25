China urges U.S. to abandon hegemony, bullying

Xinhua) 11:14, February 25, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Friday said the United States is not accustomed to hearing the truth, is still less willing to face its problems.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns' tweet regarding a U.S.-related report released by the Chinese side.

Wang said the report is nothing but telling the truth and objectively presenting the U.S. hegemonic and bullying behavior to the world.

Noting power and coercive diplomacy, the spokesperson said it is nothing like a powerful country's demeanor and suggested an American ambassador should report the true voice to Washington.

The United States should refrain from seeking hegemony or bullying, respect other countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity, and seek a path of peaceful coexistence and win-win results.

