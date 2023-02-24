US chasing shadows, smearing China: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 10:04, February 24, 2023

The US has repeatedly alleged that China might supply weapons to Russia, and we have responded to this multiple times. The “intelligence” the US referred to is most likely chasing shadows and smearing China, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing.

“Since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, China has firmly stood on the side of dialogue and peace. We have promoted peace talks in our own ways and played a responsible and constructive role in easing tensions and alleviating the crisis,” Wang said.

He said the US is the biggest source of weaponry for the battlefield in Ukraine, yet it has kept smearing China by falsely claiming that China might offer weapons to Russia. "This will not only hinder the process of the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis but also do further harm to China-US relations."

“We urge the US to stop smearing China and shifting blames, and stop fanning the flame and fueling the fight with more weaponry. The US needs to work with China and the rest of the world to promote diplomatic negotiations with a view to settling the crisis,” Wang said.

