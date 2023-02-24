US Hegemony and its Perils: China's criticism of U.S. hegemony hits the nail on the head

"US hegemony and its Perils" was published by Xinhua News Agency on Monday.

China has released a report exposing American misbehavior on the global political, military, economic, scientific, and cultural stages, amid the US' ongoing provocations against China, such as its unfounded claims of a "Chinese spy balloon". It has sparked a raging debate online.

The 4,000-word report, US Hegemony and Its Perils, was published by Xinhua News Agency on Monday. It presented the relevant facts and sought to expose the U.S. abuse of hegemony in the political, military, economic, financial, technological and cultural fields, while also "drawing greater international attention to the perils of the U.S. practices to world peace and stability and the well-being of all peoples."

With only three exceptions, the paper claims that the United States has battled or been militarily involved with nearly all of the 190 or so countries recognized by the United Nations. The three nations were "spared" because the U.S. could not locate them on the map.

The United States was also called out for its "arbitrary judgments" of other nations' democracies and for creating a false narrative of "democracy versus authoritarianism" to incite hostility.

Nicholas Burns, the United States' ambassador to China, called the article "crude propaganda and unworthy of a great power" on Twitter. Not everyone agreed with him, and his allegations were not backed up by evidence or additional commentary.

Ben King, a Twitter user who denounced Burns' claims, left a comment criticizing U.S. hegemony.

"You can't build a neocolonial empire through dozens of covert actions, then act shocked when someone points it out," said Ben King.

The report has also gotten under the skin of some Western journalists. Foreign affairs journalist Ishana Tharoor criticized China for calling the U.S. out but admitted that "American misdeeds from the past, including the hideous legacy of supporting Cold War-era anti-democratic coups, are abominable."

Many Americans, unlike U.S. politicians and media outlets, have voiced their concerns about U.S. hegemony, adding that China's criticism of it has hit the nail on the head.

Twitter screenshot.

"It all seems quite an accurate and true reflection of the way the U.S. behaves. I can't see any part of it that could be substantially rewritten unless intending to deceive," said Twitter user Dame George Gremlin.

Twitter screenshot.

The report has also received support from academics and professionals from other countries. Speaking of hegemonists and crumbling hegemony, Ebrahim Hashem, a former assistant to the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, wrote on Twitter, "This document, published by China's foreign ministry three days ago, describes the current state of the US Hegemony and Its Perils."

