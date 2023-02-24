Asian American Scholar Forum condemns anti-Chinese comments from U.S. officials

Xinhua) 15:28, February 24, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Asian American Scholar Forum (AASF) on Thursday condemned recent anti-Chinese comments from U.S. officials, particularly the language they used against Chinese students.

"It is shameful and harmful that those who are meant to serve the public are spewing anti-Chinese sentiment that have the power to cause harm to Asian Americans," said Gisela Perez Kusakawa, AASF Executive Director, in a statement.

"This targeted language aimed at Chinese students endangers Asian American and immigrant students at universities across the country. The horrific incident of an 18-year-old Indiana University student who was stabbed 'for being Chinese' showed us how words and rhetoric can lead to physical harm," Kusakawa said.

"Students should be able to receive their education in a safe environment and not be treated as national security scapegoats. We care about the safety of students and academics and strongly urge public officials to do better and learn about how anti-Chinese rhetoric feeds xenophobia and anti-Asian hate and violence," said Kusakawa.

According to the statement, Rep. Bob Good (VA-05) told Newsmax, "Frankly, I don't think we ought to have Chinese nationals in institutions of higher learning, certainly at the graduate level."

AASF promotes academic belonging, openness, freedom, and equality for all and represents more than 7,000 scientists, researchers, and scholars in the United States.

In response to heightened anti-Asian sentiments in the United States and increasing profiling of Chinese Americans and immigrants in science, AASF has been a leading national voice fighting for the rights of Asian Americans and immigrant scientists, researchers, and scholars, said the statement.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)